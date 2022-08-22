Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lays stone for 'City Operation Centre'

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the proposed 'City Operation Centre' is the first of its kind in the state with all sophisticated facilities to serve the citizens.

The MLA along with MP Maddela Gurumoorthy, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana performed 'Bhumi Puja' for 'City Operation Centre' construction at Municipal Office complex on Sunday. It may be noted here that the five-storied building in 1.6-lakh square feet area will be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 81 crore. The building has four meeting halls, separate chambers to Mayor, Commissioner, Deputy Mayors, various departments HoDs with latest facilities, command control center for traffic control and CC cameras surveillance for the safety of pilgrims as well as public, citizen services, environment sciences, to know the usage of water and electricity by the public in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the newly come up building will play a vital role in providing best services to the people.

MP Gurumoorthy said the building with Thiru Namams design will stand as a role model to the other municipalities with all facilities.

Smart City General Manager Chandramouli, Municipal Additional Commissioner Sunitha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Corporators and Co-option members were present.