Tirupati: Mohan Babu University inaugurated

Tirupati: Another university has joined the list of various reputed universities and institutions of national importance in Tirupati on Saturday with the formal launch of Mohan Babu University (MBU). Noted film actor, producer and Padma Shri awardee M Mohan Babu is the chancellor of the university comprising Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Degree College, College of Pharmacy, Institute of Management, College of Nursing and International School.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar of Art of Living (AoL), Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, cine actors Naresh and Ali participated in the inauguration of the MBU and the 30th Annual Day celebrations of Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions at its campus in Rangampally near Tirupati.

Toppers of all disciplines for their praiseworthy academic pursuits are bestowed with gold medals.

Students unveiled their innate talent, potential, and creativity by performing cultural activities. The programmes include dances, skits, and songs that have received applause from the participants.

A huge gathering comprising faculty, staff, students, alumni, fans and parents took part in the proceedings. G Amarendar Reddy, MD, Gar & Son Builders and many other personalities from different walks of life also graced the moment.