Tirupati: MP Gurumoorthy assures all help to promote hockey in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Indian field hockey player E Rajani, who was also a member of Indian women's hockey team that played in Tokyo Olympics recently, was felicitated by MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and District Collector M Hari Narayanan here on Friday. MP Gurumoorthy presented her a shawl and a sapling at his office in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured all his cooperation for the development of hockey in the city. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has initiated several steps to develop the city in the field of sports and as part of it, a special sports centre would be established at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam. He said that youth should take spirit from the successful sports persons in the country and practice sports regularly.

In her reply Rajani, who belongs to Yanamalavari Palle of Yarravari Palem mandal in the district, said the Chief Minister has assured her financial help and taken steps for the betterment of hockey in the state. The Indian Women's hockey team has attained fourth place for the first time in the history of the Olympics. Though they missed the medal narrowly, the team had won the hearts of Indians which will give them the morale to excel in future. SETVEN CEO Murali Krishna, Hockey coach Prasanna Kumar and others were present.

Later, goalkeeper Rajani met District Collector M Hari Narayanan in Chittoor. The Collector felicitated and congratulated her. He wished Rajani to excel more in future and win medals for the country.