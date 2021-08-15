Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha seeks people's cooperation

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha stressed on segregation of waste at source.

He wanted the residents to segregate the waste before handing it over the sanitary worker engaged in door-to-door collection of waste, into dry and wet. This would help the corporation ensure effective waste management in the city.

In this connection, he said the corporation engaged goods autos for collection of waste to cover even narrow lanes in the city and added that the people also should cooperate with the corporation for proper waste management.

Girisha on Saturday made a surprise inspection in various localities including Bommagunta, Nehrunagar, Giripuram in the city on waste collection, drainage maintenance and also drinking water supply.

Many residents suggested to the Commissioner to maintain a uniform system in the supply of drinking water at a fixed hour for the convenience of the people. They also complain on the clogging of drains resulting in drain water overflowing on to the streets. Besides, the encroachment of drains was also causing problems.

Responding to the complaints, the Municipal Commissioner said people should avoid dumping waste into the drains which is obstructing the free flow of drain water.

He directed the ward secretaries and other staff to inspect the areas daily to check maintenance of drains, drinking water supply and waste collection from households to find out any problem the people are facing for solution.

Corporators Revathi, Kalpana, RFO Jnanasundaram, Health Officer Harikrishna, Assistant City Planner-2 Shanmugam, sanitary supervisor Chenchaiah and others were present.