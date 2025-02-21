Tirupati Municipal Council approves 2025-26 Budget

Tirupati: The Municipal Council meeting, held on Thursday, has approved the Corporation budget for the year 2025-26 with a total estimation of Rs 27,197.92 lakh.

This include revenue income of Rs 17,031.33 and capital income of Rs 9,242.1 lakh, while the expenditure is Rs 11,616 lakh; capital expenditure is Rs 13,032.9 lakh; and payment of housing loans is Rs 562 lakh (total Rs 25,216.9 lakh), leaving a surplus of Rs 1,987.2 lakh. The council also approved various development works.

Meanwhile, the meeting witnessed dramatic scenes with Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha and YSRCP corporators walking out of the meeting.

However, the Mayor was present in the council meeting till the newly elected Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna took oath, administered by her.

Mayor Sirisha spoke briefly on the recent incident of demolition of a building, which she and YSRCP corporators were opposed and resulted in some officials acting in an insulting manner against her. Stating that she considers the recent demolition of some buildings was politically motivated, she walked out of the meeting in protest.

After the Mayor and YSRCP corporators left the meeting, Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna proposed senior member and also Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana to chair the municipal council meeting to pass 2025-26 Budget and also the agenda.

The meeting, chaired by Mudra Narayana, approved the 2025-26 Budget and also the agenda.