Tirupati: Narasimha temple thrown open for public darshan at Kapila Theertham

Tirupati: The ancient Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was thrown open to public darshan after the completion of Maha Samprokshanam on Sunday.

As part of the Maha Samprokshanam, the priests observed a series of rituals including Kumbha Avahanam, Agni Pranayama, Punyahavachanam, Vishwaksena Aradhana, Kumbha Aaradhana and other rituals which concluded with Poornahuti. Devotees turned up in good numbers to offer prayers in the shrine which remained closed for 35 years and darshan began today after its reconstruction by TTD.

It may be noted here that following some devotees requests for reconstruction of the shrine to resume darshan, TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar took the temple issue to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and also Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy and saw the Trust Board and approve the reconstruction taken up at the cost of Rs 70 lakh from Sri Vani Trust funds.

It is needless to say that the people from the city lauded Ashok Kumar for his initiatives in giving a new lease of life to the ancient temple by completing the reconstruction within a short time and also opening the temple for public darshan.

Pokala Ashok Kumar, who participated along with his spouse, later presented Sambhavana to the Veda pandits and priests involved in the 4-day Maha Samprokshanam rituals from May 11 to 14.

Tirumala Srivari Temple Head Priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, Kankanabhattar Suryakumar Acharya and Deputy EO Devendra Babu were also present.