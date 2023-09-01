Tirupati: National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 9

Tirupati: District Senior Judge Dr Karuna Kumar called upon the people to avail the National Lok Adalat to be held here on September 9 for settlement of cases. The senior judge on Thursday held a meeting with district police officials led by ASP Venkat Rao in which DSPs, CIs were participated to discuss the arrangements for the conduct of Lok Adalat.



Speaking on the occasion, the Judge said CCCRT (civil criminal conflict resolution team committee), a novel concept was introduced by the district legal services authority for resolving criminal cases and the related civil cases coming in the way of solving the criminal cases, resulting in pendency of cases. He wanted the SHOs (station house officer) to provide the details of the cases to committees which will study the criminal cases and also the related civil cases for solution in Lok Adalat. He also requested the litigant public to utilise the process for solving their long pending cases.

The Judge said the complainant should personally attend the Lok Adalat while the witnesses and accused, who could not attend for valid reasons, can depose through video conference for settlement of cases. National Lok Adalat will also take up the cases related to husband and wife disputes, he said.

Except grave offences like murder and cases related to women etc all other cases are taken up in Lok Adalat.

Meanwhile the district police led by SP P Parameshwar Reddy are striving to solve the maximum number of cases in the National Lok Adalat.

SIs, Court Liaison Officers and Legal Service Authority staff were present.