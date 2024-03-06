  • Menu
Tirupati: New SP Krishna Kanth Patel takes charge

Krishna Kanth Patel
Krishna Kanth Patel

  • Says providing quality services to people is his top priority
  • Vows to take measures for the smooth conduct of 2024 elections

Tirupati: Newly appointed Tirupati District SP Krishna Kanth Patel took charge here on Tuesday. Krishna Kanth, who was working as DCP (Law & Order) in Vijayawada was transferred to Tirupati.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, he said that his first task would be taking required measures to ensure free, fair and peaceful 2024 elections, adding that providing quality services to people is his top priority.

“At the same time, adequate measures will also be taken for the benefit of large number of pilgrims arriving daily to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara without hindrance. I shall work in coordination with the district administration for smooth conduct of elections and maintenance of law and order in the district including holy places like Tirupati and Tirumala,” he added.

X