Tirupati: NREDCAP revs up electric mobility

Tirupati: As state nodal agency for all renewable energy programmes, the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDCAP) has been giving impetus to electric mobility in a big way. It is planning to supply one lakh electric vehicles to government employees very soon on the advice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



The authorities were saying that electric vehicles will save the petrol bill for consumers which they can simply pay as EMI for e-vehicles and help reduce pollution. Speaking to The Hans India on the sidelines of a 'Go Electric Campaign' held here on Saturday, the chairman of NREDCAP, K K Raju, said that the electric mobility will have various benefits.

They are aiming to provide about 10,000 e-vehicles in each district to government employees on EMI basis and set up more than 100 e-charging stations across the state. A mobile app was also brought out by NREDCAP to facilitate the government employees for opting model, colour and brand and to pay the EMIs.

He added that the electric retrofit system which was first launched in Tirupati has been running successfully. Now, they target to convert one lakh three wheeler auto rickshaws into e-autos with which the auto drivers will benefit immensely besides helping the environment.

NREDCAP general manager C B Jagadeeswara Reddy explained that within two months they want to convert 200 autorickshaws into e-autos. As one hot-swap station can serve 12 autorickshawss, they want to set up 15 stations at places like Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Tiruchanur, Srinivasa Mangapuram and four in Tirupati itself to facilitate the auto drivers to swap their batteries conveniently.

E-charging stations for four wheelers also will come up across the state and the vehicle owners can be able to know through the app on the nearby charging station, the approximate waiting time there and other details.

While NREDCAP has been promoting alternative energy sources like solar power, wind energy, bio gas, biomass, etc., now, a special push was being given to e-vehicles which can reduce carbon emission and reduce the fuel import duties. Towards this goal, the government of India has been giving subsidies for those buying e-vehicles and promoting them in a big way.