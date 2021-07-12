Tirupati: Online classes begin for senior Inter students

Tirupati: The new academic year for senior intermediate students begun on Monday with the commencement of online classes. The Board of Intermediate Education has released academic calendar for the year with 213 working days.

As the impact of Covid second wave is still continuing and amid threats of possible third wave, the government has decided to reopen educational institutions from August 16. In the meantime, the online classes will continue for the senior intermediate students.

The officials have made arrangements for conducting online classes. As 48,755 students have paid the examination fees in the district to attend junior intermediate examinations all of them are considered pass following government's decision. As such, all of them will be second year students now.

Regional Inspection Officer V Srinivasulu Reddy told The Hans India that all staff have to attend the colleges compulsorily during the working hours and teach the students through online following the prescribed time-table.

They will form WhatsApp groups with the students and give them user ID and password along with the timetable. The students have to attend the classes in the respective hours.

The lecturers have to motivate them to ensure maximum attendance. However, on the first day, RIO along with Regional Joint Director and District Vocational Educational Officer have conducted zoom meeting and gave all instructions to the staff. They were asked to prepare the timetables and conducted a few classes only for which 34-37 per cent attendance was reported.

RIO made it clear that no college should conduct offline classes until further instructions are given by the government. Junior colleges under various managements have to conduct online classes only as of now.