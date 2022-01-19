Tirupati: OTS a boon for housing beneficiaries, says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Jagananna Saaswatha Gruha Hakku Pathakam is a boon for beneficiaries and One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme has been introduced with good intention.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) council meet was held on Tuesday which was presided over by Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana.

Attending the meeting as a special invitee, the MLA said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the scheme for the benefit of the poor and middle class people in the State.

Explaining about OTS, the MLA said the scheme would provide complete rights on the house to the beneficiary and enable the beneficiary to even take loans on that house.

Giving clarity on allegations over OTS, he said no person would be forced under the scheme. He said there was no truth in allegations being made by opposition parties that the beneficiaries would be threatened by volunteers to get enrolled under the scheme.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said that in view of people's safety during the third wave of Covid, steps were being taken to prevent the spread of the virus. The council passed a resolution to decentralize vegetable markets in the city again as it was done earlier during the second wave.

The council approved taking up works including construction of compound walls to the temporary markets located in various parts of the city and road widening of DBR Road.

The council also approved the appointment of revenue officer Sethumadhavan as manager for MCT.

Corporators SK Babu, Ramaswamy, Venkateswarlu, Narsimhachari, Anil, Narayana, Hanumantha Naik, CK Revathi, Imam, RC Munikrishna, Additional Commissioner Haritha, superintending engineer Mohan, municipal engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkataramireddy, revenue officer KL Varma and health officer Dr Harikrishna were present.