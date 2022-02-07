Tirupati: Paintings of Hindu gods, nature to adorn Srinivasa Sethu flyover

Tirupati: The multi-crore 'Srinivasa Sethu' which will be opened up soon is not only to ease the traffic congestion in the city but also going to be a cynosure of all eyes with its wide range of colorful paintings reflecting rich artistic heritage and holiness of the famous pilgrim centre. The unique Kalamkari paintings by local artists depicting the pantheon of Hindu Gods, Saint poet Annamaiah, who immensely contributed to the spread of Bhakti cult through his 32,000 Keertanas and also the glory of Lord Venkateswarara, nature's bounty in the form of flowers, birds, animals etc. on the pillars of elevated corridor will be a visual treat and give a touch of beauty and elegance.

The paintings including the chirping birds, joyful playing of deer on green spread of sylvan forest, captivating drawing of flowers of various hues are sure to enthrall the visiting pilgrims as well as residents of the city. While the devotional paintings like Shanku Chakrams, Namalu, ardent devotee Annamaiah, Hindu God Vishnu in Kurmavatara on the pillars and Garuda, the celestial carrier of Vishnu in a flying posture, will leave everyone spell bound and also give a touch of spiritual ambience. A devotee Sunkanna from Srikakulam district said he was quite amazed at the colourful paintings and appreciated the civic administration

turning Sethu into a hub of beauty and spiritualism while local Govindaraja Swamy temple priest Srinivasa Sarma was all praise for the nice idea of giving devotional touch even through the concrete structure. Speaking to The Hans India, Corporation Superintendent Engineer Mohan said that the Corporation was keen on making the Sethu to be a blend of aesthetic, spiritual and scenic beauty in the city, the gate way of Tirumala, to make the pilgrimage a memorable one to the multitude of pilgrims visiting for darshan.