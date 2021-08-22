Tirupati: Panel to be set up to improve quality of education in TTD institutions

Tirupati: An Experts Committee shall soon be set up to study all aspects of quality of education, result orientation, future of students, UGC grants, research projects etc. for enhancing the educational standards in the TTD educational institutions, said Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy.

Addressing officials during a review meeting on the performance of TTD educational institutions held at his chamber at the TTD Administrative Building on Saturday evening, the EO said the focus was to spread awareness about smart classes from Class-1 to degree level to beget good results.

He asked the TTD officials to strive to procure UGC grants for Sri Venkateswara Arts, Govindaraja Swamy Arts, S V Oriental and Sri Padmavati colleges and also to get at least 10 UGC research projects for each institution. He directed officials to organise campus interviews in corporate Institutions like Sri City through negotiations.

He said besides recognition from NAAC, tie-ups and MoUs should be promoted with agriculture, veterinary, horticultural and cooking/ hospitality universities to obtain good job opportunities for students.

He also wanted the institutions to offer diploma and certificate courses to become self-reliant. The EO also directed that all students of TTD institutions should wear a common uniform and ensure that classes commence at 8 am in all the institutions.

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, FA & CAO O Balaji and DEO Govindarajan were also present.