Tirupati: Photo exhibition highlights sacrifices of freedom fighters

Tirupati: In a bid to showcase the events highlighting the role of freedom fighters in the freedom movement, a special photo exhibition began here on Saturday. On the occasion of celebrating 75 years of Independence, 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav', the field outreach bureau of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been organising it at Shilparamam in the city. It will be open to the public for three days.

The exhibition proved to be an eye opener for the present generation as it highlighted several aspects of Indian freedom struggle and the great contributions of freedom fighters. The photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subash Chandra Bose, Dr B R Ambedkar and other prominent leaders during various events of freedom struggle reveal the history in a nutshell to the present young generation.

The poster on the struggle for Indian independence revealed the essence of freedom movement briefly as it started with how India had resisted the domination by imperial powers starting from the battle of Plassey in 1757. It touched upon various key aspects and mentioned how Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March was held to break the draconian British Salt law. The story went on till India achieved Independence and ended up with a mention of the Statue of Unity which was dedicated to Sardar Patel on October 31, 2018.

Similarly, the posters of Mahatma Gandhi, Bose, Patel and others presented a bird's-eye view on their contributions in the freedom struggle. The photographs taken at the time of important meetings between our leaders and with the British rulers were of some interest too. So too the photo of Ambedkar and Babu Rajendra Prasad.

SV University Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy has formally inaugurated the exhibition. Assistant Director in the field outreach bureau of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Siva Hari Nayak was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Raja Reddy underlined the importance of visiting such exhibitions to know the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.