Tirupati: Pilgrim services on Srivari Mettu route resume

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Thursday performed pujas and resumed pilgrim services on the Srivari Mettu footpath route. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said the unprecedented torrential downpour in November 2021 had led to massive landslides on the Srivari Mettu footpath damaging steps, footpath and toilets. Puranic legends say that Sri Venkateswara Swamy himself has used this ancient route to reach Tirumala.

The inscriptions of Srivari temple also reveal that this footpath was developed by the kings of Vijayanagara empire and emperor Sri Krishna Devaraya had regularly used this path. He complimented the TTD engineering department which took up the repair works on a war footing at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore and completed all the works ahead of schedule for the benefit of devotees. The Chairman felicitated all the engineering officials and contractors on the occasion. TTD trust board Members Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, M Ramulu, P Ashok Kumar, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, V Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswara Rao, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Additional CVSO Siva Kumar Reddy, EE Surendranath Reddy and VGO Manohar were present.