Tirupati police recover 310 mobile phones within a month

Tirupati: The Tirupati police have recovered 310 stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 60 lakh and handed them over to the owners, thanks to the latest technology ‘Mobile Hunt App’ introduced by AP police for filing complaints coupled with the latest Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) for efficient tracking and Cybercrime police expertise.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, SP Subbarayudu said that the mobiles that were recovered were mostly from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, while mostly pilgrims visiting Tirumala from various States including Telangana, Karnataka Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and West Bengal have lost their mobiles.

He informed that as many as 310 stolen lost mobiles were recovered in a month and Tirupati police have recovered 3,840 mobiles phones in eleven spells, total worth Rs 6,41,60,000 crore.

The SP requested the people to file their complaints immediately to 9490617873 (Mobile Hunt App), if they lost their phones. After filing the complaint on the app, the complainant will get acknowledgement along with a link for filing the complaint duly giving the details of the stolen mobile.

Police with the help of CIER (Central Equipment Identity Register) will block the phone to prevent any misuse of information or data stored in the mobile phone, and also SP asked the people not to share OTPs, bank account numbers and Aaadhar details to unknown members.

The SP appreciated cyberlab personnel including the lab headed by Cybercrime CI Vinod Kumar and his team including Lakshmi Narayana, Prakash, Murali Krishna, Kumar, Nagarjuna, Jagadish Naik, Sivakumar and Chandrasekhar for tracing those who committed theft of mobile phones and recovered them.

ASPs Venkat Rao, Ravi Manoharachari, Cybercrime CI Vinod Kumar and others were present .