Tirupati: Polling stations rationalisation to be completed by Sept 29

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the household survey programme as part of the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls -2024 was completed and polling stations rationalisation process will be completed by September 29. Addressing a meeting of political parties’ representatives at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he said that they have received 1,78,988 claims on voter enrolment and the removals will be done after due verification following the serving of notices to the voters concerned.

Following the directions of Election Commission of India, BLOs have taken up 100 percent verification of electoral rolls in the district. Out of it, AEROs will verify 1,000 houses, special officers 500 and the Collector as ERO verifying 100 houses randomly in each constituency. Special verification will be there on the complaints received. Every BLO will maintain a register and work towards making a transparent electoral roll.

Collector Reddy said that the rationalisation of polling centres will be continued till September 29 and additional polling centres will be set up when the distance is more than 2 km or if there are more than 1,400 voters in each centre. AEROs should provide any information required by the political parties’ representatives.

Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy and Manoharachari from TDP, Ravi from Congress, Chandramouli Reddy from YSRCP, EROs Kiran Kumar, Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Srinivasulu, AEROs and other officials attended the meeting.