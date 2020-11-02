Tirupati: Potti Sriramulu's sacrifices lauded

Tirupati: The State Formation Day celebrations were held in a befitting manner at several offices and institutions on Sunday. At a programme organised at TUDA office, its Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy paid rich tributes to the portraits of Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the sacrifices of Potti Sriramulu towards achieving the separate state for Telugu people.

His sacrifice for the formation of state will always be a spirit for the future generations. TUDA vice chairman S Harikrishna, secretary S Lakshmi, other staff Sreenivasulu Reddy, Varada Reddy, Krishna Reddy and others took part in the programme.

Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu and distributed helmets to the police sleuths.

He stressed the need of wearing a helmet to protect the lives and made it clear that helmets were compulsory while going on bypass roads and highways. He led a rally of police personnel on the occasion. Additional SP (Admin) Supraja, DSPs Gangaiah, Narasappa, Muralikrishna, Mallikarjuna, Ramaraju and others also were present.

APSPDCL CMD H Haranatha Rao participated in the State Formation Day celebrations held at its corporate office here and reiterated that the power sector was vital in the development of the state. He called upon the staff to provide uninterrupted and quality power to the consumers fulfilling the aspirations of the government. Directors P Kaladhar Rao, V N Babu, CGMs T Hanumath Prasad, R N Prasad Reddy and others participated.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Rector Prof K Sandhya Rani and Registrar Prof DM Mamatha paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu and recalled his sacrifices which lead to the formation of the state. Deans Prof Nagaraju, Prof T Bharathi, Prof K Madhu Jyothi and other staff members participated. On the occasion, they all took a pledge to follow all Covid safety measures.

Yoga Association of Chittoor district has conducted the State Formation Day celebrations at Prakasam park in the city. Alipiri circle inspector D Devendra Kumar, association general secretary S Sreenivasulu Naidu, Yoga masters B Kumar Raju, S Kalpalatha, G Kiran Kumar and others took part.