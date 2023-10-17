Tirupati: Power employees sports meet concludes

Tirupati: APSPDCL, Tirupati circle stood as the winner while Kadapa and Nellore circles were the joint runners in the hockey competition held as part of the electricity employees three day inter-circle sports meet which concluded here on Monday.



The competitions were held in hockey, basketball and shuttles in which employees working in various electricity organisations including APTRANSCO, APGENCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APSPDCL participated and prizes and certificates distribution was held at the auditorium in SPDCL corporate office here.

In the basketball competition, Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project (RTPP) was the winner and Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) stood second and APSPDCL Nellore Circle got third prize.

APGENCO, Krishnapatnam stood first, RTPP second and APSPDCL Nellore circle third in the shuttle competition.

SPDCL non-whole time Director PB Sasikala, who was the chief guest of the function, gave away the prizes and certificates to the winners and runners and also the participants of various competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sasikala congratulated the employees for making the three day event successful with their participation and observed that the sports and games provided the much needed relaxation and also promote competitive spirit.

She specially thanked the Tirupati Sports Council which organised the event and for providing excellent arrangements for the participating employees.

Chief General Managers J Ramana Devi, DS Varakumar, DV Chalapathi, Sports Officers Kumara Vadivelu, SPDCL Tirupati sports council chairman M Krishna Reddy, general secretary Vasudeva Reddy and others were present.