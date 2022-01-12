Tirupati: Pre-Sankranti fete held following tradition

Tirupati: Ahead of Sankranti festival, members of Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) celebrated the festival at Church Street of Chandragiri on Tuesday.

The Self Help Group (SHG) women of RASS residing in Chandragiri participated in the celebrations and filled the streets with colorful Rangolis, giving festive touch.

The RASS members organised many traditional activities including Amma Ku Vandanam (salute to mother), Aksharabhyasam, elders blessing children by pouring jujubes on their heads, Bhogi Mantalu, Pongallu etc. wherein the families of SHG members participated.

Speaking on the occasion, MPP Hemendra Kumar Reddy describing the beauty of the traditional village folk festival Sankranti said the Gangireddulu, Gobbemmalu, Basavannalu, Haridasulu, Cheruku Gadalu and Rangavallulu symbolise the festival which altogether bring colourful look to the celebrations , more so in rural areas. ZPTC Yugandhar Reddy called upon women to take up the responsibility of passing on the culture and tradition to future generations. Chandragiri sarpanch Rupa Rammurthy, RASS staff Nageswar, Karunakar, Murali, Ramanjulu, Geetha, Lavanya, Leelavathamma and others were present.

Meanwhile, welcoming the Sankranti festival, Rayalaseema Rangasthali (RR) members felicitated about 50 stage, Harikatha and other artistes at KBR hotel in Tirupati on Tuesday. Kalakaarula Ikya Vedika chairman Kothapalli Muniratnam said felicitating artistes on the occasion of Sankranthi was nothing but rejuvenating the disappearing classical arts. RR chairman Gundala Gopinath, artistes KN Raja, Ponnala Jaeji Reddy, Siddareddy, Mohan Reddy, Dhananjaya Reddy and others were present.

A series of cultural events including Bhogi Mantalu, Gangireddulu, Rangavallulu and Gaalipatalu (kite flying) were organised at the sprawling ISKCON grounds in Tirupati on Tuesday evening.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy participated in the celebrations organised by the locals. He also visited the Rangoli show organised by women and reflecting the rich tradition.