Tirupati: Protect desi cows for posterity, urges TTD Board member

Tirupati: There is every need to save the cows and especially Desi breeds for the sake of future generations, said TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar.

The annual Kanuma festivities took place at TTD SV Dairy Farm here on Sunday. Ashok Kumar and TTD senior officials including Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti participated in it. Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Ashok Kumar said TTD has taken

up various Go Samrakshana programmes in recent times to protect, preserve and promote Desi cows including Gudiko Gomata (donation of cows to temples), Goadharita Vyavasayam (cow-based natural farming, Govinduniki Goadharita Naivedyam (daily offerings to deity) and Go Puja in every temple. In addition, Panchagavya products, Navaneeta Seva, Go Mandiram at Alipiri were also introduced to give impetus to Desi cow promotion programme, he said adding that a research and development centre was also set up at Palamaner (Gosala) and many more. He called upon everyone to know about the significance of Gomata in Hindu Sanatana Dharma and take oath to protect cows.

CVSO Gopinath Jatti said Go puja on Kanuma was one of the most ancient festivities being observed all over India and urged everyone not to forget the roots of our Dharma while marching ahead in the tech-savvy world.

Earlier, special pujas were performed to Sri Venugopala Swamy followed by Go puja Mahotsavam. The entire premises was spruced up in a traditional manner to match the occasion. Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy and other staff were also present.