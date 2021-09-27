Tirupati: Rallies, meetings held in support of Bharat Bandh

Tirupati: Temple city was reverberated with two-wheeler rallies and holding of meetings as a build up to the Bharat Bandh called by Left parties on Sunday wherein non-BJP parties including CPM, CPI, TDP, Congress, RPI, women organisations, student organisations and others were joined, indicating their solidarity to the Bandh on September 27.



The activists holding banners, placards, raised slogans and marched in the streets condemning the anti-people and anti-farmer policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The Bandh was called by nearly 300 bodies across the country including Left parties, farmers' associations, trade unions, political parties, mass and social organisations against the Modi and particularly not responding to the farmers' agitation against farm laws. CPM and CPI along with trade unions held two separate rallies, one started from Municipal Office and another one from Phule Statue at Balaji Colony Circle and they were jointly culminated at Gandhi Statue near RTC Bus Stand.

Jaichandra , Subramanyam, Lakshmi, Sai Lakshmi and others from CPM and Viswanath, Radhakrishna, KY Raja, CH Siva and others from CPI, RC Munikrishna SVM Sridhar, Ravi Sekhar Naidu from TDP, Hemanth Royal form TNSF, Karanam Sandeep from Telugu Yuvatha, Anjaiah from RPI(Republican Party of India), Venkata Narsimhulu and others from the Congress participated in the rallies.

Meanwhile, Hamali Unions, Auto Unions and Trade Unions held meetings separately at different places urging all to join in the Bandh for making it a grand success.

They appealed to people to make the Bandh a grand success for teaching a fitting lesson to Modi to mend his ways against people, work class, farmers, students and youth.

They demanded the Centre to withdraw its stand from privatising public sector units including national highways, stadiums, play grounds, railway stations and its lines, electricity producing organisations are alienating to Adani and Ambani by mortgaging to just Rs 6 lakh crore rupees whose value actually is Rs 75 lakh crore dollars apart from turning deaf ear towards the demand to rollback of three farm laws, who were staging dharna for more than 300 days in Delhi.

Stating about Visakha Steel Plant in the guise of loses, the leaders affirmed that they will continue their stir opposing privatisation of Steel Plant which is fetching thousands of crores of rupees profits.