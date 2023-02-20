Tirupati: Restore Brahmin Corporation, demands Samakhya

Tirupati: The State executive meeting of AP Brahmana Samkshema Samakhya (APBSS) was held in Tirupati on Sunday. The general secretary of Tirupati Brahmana Samajam and State disciplinary committee convenor K Ajay Kumar presided over the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, APBSS State president NV Rama Raju said they have been demanding restoration of Brahmin Corporation and to allocate special funds for the corporation in the coming Budget. The Samakya has passed a resolution in this regard.

Working president I Kameswara Prasad said that district committees were formed in all districts and the members should work to strengthen the Samakhya. Ajay Kumar sought cooperation of everyone for the construction of Brahmana Bhavan in Tirupati. The meeting also resolved to install the statue of Bhimas Raghu in Tirupati and to provide tailoring machines to women through AP Brahmin Welfare Society to empower them economically.

State campaign committee convenor G Srinivasa Rao, Legal Cell convenor KL Narayana, Mallikarjun, State youth president Vedam Hariprasad, Bhimas Ashok, GR Pushpa Latha, OV Rama Sarma and others attended the meeting.