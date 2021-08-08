Tirupati: Resume holy Akanda Hari Nama Sankeerthana

Tirupati: Professional folk artistes from the city on Sunday met MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at his residence and appealed to him to resume the Akanda Hari Nama Sankeerthana in Tirumala.

After giving representation to MLA, Jaanapada Vruthi Kalakaarual Sangham member Yadagiri sought the MLA to take measures for resuming holy Akanda Hari Nama Sankeerthana by discussing with TTD authorities.

They said about one lakh artistes belonged to SC, ST, BC and other castes gets opportunity to share the dais of Bhajana Mandapam in Tirumala, as part of Dharma Pracharam.

He said due to Covid pandemic situation, the TTD authorities have stopped Akanda Sankeerthana in Tirumala, due to which all these folk artistes are facing difficulties and he requested MLA to take initiative in resuming Sankeerthana by discussing with authorities.