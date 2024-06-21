Tirupati: Revenue staff told to solve people’s problems satisfactorily

Tirupati: District Collector Praveen Kumar said that revenue staff should solve the problems of the people at a satisfactory level. Speaking at a programme to celebrate Revenue Day on Thursday, he said the revenue staff should be close to the people and work to solve their problems from time to time. They should have a thorough understanding of the services provided to the people and how to do them at what level.

The Collector said that the revenue department works effectively in times of natural calamities. The Revenue Day should be organised at every mandal and village level. The role of revenue association in solving the problems related to the revenue department is immense and the staff should have computer skills.

Joint Collector HM Dhyana Chandra said that the revenue department is one of the key departments and the staff working in it has a larger role to play. He said that everyone can improve their performance by becoming proficient in computers. On this occasion, the District Collector felicitated the retired employees with a shawl and handed over mementos.

DRO K Penchala Kishore, Special Deputy Collector Murali, AP Revenue Association secretary Gopinath Reddy, Collectorate AO Gangaiah, Revenue association members, staff of the Collectorate and others participated in this programme.