Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to former Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his 26th death anniversary here on Tuesday.

Former MLA M Sugunamma, TDP's Tirupati Parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav and other leaders performed 'Palabhishekam' to the statue of NTR at the Town Club Circle here. They also organised 'Annadanam' and blood donation camp on the occasion.

Former MLC and TDP national general secretary B Ravichandra, former Minister Parasa Rathnam, P Sridhar Varma, D Bhaskar Yadav, RC Munikrishna, K Balasubramanyam and several other leaders took part in the programmes. Speaking on the occasion, Sugunamma recalled the contributions of NTR to the State in general and to Tirupati in particular. His poor oriented schemes became much popular and he will be in the hearts of the people forever.

In a separate programme held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna and Registrar Prof DM Mamatha garlanded the statue of NTR, the founder of the university and paid tributes.

The Vice-Chancellor recalled the vision of NTR in empowering women and the importance of girls' education.

Because of his initiative, SPMVV has been giving life to so many girl students and the alumni have reached several top positions in India and abroad. Deputy Registrar Dr Geetha Vani, Principal of Nursing Dr Ganga Bhavani, Engineer AV Srinivasulu, teaching and non-teaching staff have participated.