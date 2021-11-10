Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to poetess Molla

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Molla was a brilliant poetess who authored Ramayana in Telugu.

The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and other leaders unveiled the statue of Molla near Mahati Auditorium on Tuesday. The statue was installed by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

Athukuri Mollamamba (1440-1530), popularly known as Molla, was born to Kethana Setty, a potter by profession in Gopavaram village of Kadapa district.

Without having even formal education, she went on to excel in literature and translated the Ramayana into Telugu. Her simple and down-to-earth style of writing helped the epic to reach the common man.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to her, the MLA said the Ramanayana authored by great poetess Molla acquired significance on par with Valmiki Ramayana which shows her proficiency in using Telugu words in lucid manner making even common man to understand the epic.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators and other leaders were present on the occasion.