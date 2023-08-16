Tirupati: Rs 150 cr super speciality block to come up at SVIMS

Tirupati: TTD JEO and SVIMS Director Sada Bhargavi said that the TTD has initiated all measures for the comprehensive development of SVIMS. Speaking at the Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag here on Tuesday, she said that TTD took all the incomplete buildings at SVIMS to its control from APMSIDC and they will be completed by December end.



For four super speciality departments, a new block will be built at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Approvals were given to procure three pink buses with modern amenities and two stationary hospitals as part of cancer screening initiative. The modernisation works of 30-year old buildings in SVIMS will commence soon. The doctors, who got promotions recently, will be issued proceedings soon.

Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr Aparna Bitla, Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram, Principals of various colleges Dr Madhavi, Dr Sudha Rani, Dr Saran B Singh and others were present.