Tirupati: Rs 3.50 crore 60 ft road to ease out traffic woes in pilgrim city

Tirupati: To ease out the ever-increasing traffic problems in the pilgrim city, the Municipal Corporation has taken up a new road under the master plan development. The ground-breaking ceremony for the Rs 3.50 crore 60-ft road connecting Karakambadi road with Renigunta road via Kothapalli was held on Wednesday by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the proposed road interlinks Leelamahal Junction in the city with TTD arch at Hero showroom on Renigunta road.

This road was proposed with foresightedness by the Municipal Corporation to alleviate traffic problems in the city. After completion of the new road people can reach Leela Mahal junction from Renigunta road in just 10 minutes.

Commissioner P S Girisha stated that the Corporation has been undertaking various developmental activities for the convenience of people of the city. He thanked the farmers who have agreed to give away their lands for the proposed road.

TDR bonds were given away to the farmers according to the land value. The 60-ft road will help increase the land values around it belonging to the farmers and others. The Commissioner added that planning was underway for the 80 ft master plan road connecting Renigunta road with Air Bypass road in the city.

It may be noted that the denizens have been facing severe hardships with the severe traffic in the city. It takes a long time for them to reach even a short distance which is causing displeasure in them. Leaving the four wheelers aside, even the movement of two-wheelers has become a herculean task. The proposed road was expected to overcome these traffic woes.

Later, MLA Karunakar Reddy, MLC Y Sreenivasulu Reddy and Commissioner Girisha inaugurated the ward secretariat building built at a cost of Rs 28 lakhs at DBR hospital road in the fifth ward. Additional commissioner Haritha, Superintending engineer Mohan, Municipal engineers Chandrasekhar, Venkatrami Reddy and other officials took part in the programme.