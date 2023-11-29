Live
Just In
Tirupati: RTC earns revenue of Rs 54.69L
The APSRTC, Tirupati district earned a revenue of Rs 54,69,983 through the operation of special buses to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu for the convenience of the devotees for participating in the recent Karthika Pournami religious festival at Arunachaleswar temple and also in the Giri Pradakshinam.
Tirupati: The APSRTC, Tirupati district earned a revenue of Rs 54,69,983 through the operation of special buses to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu for the convenience of the devotees for participating in the recent Karthika Pournami religious festival at Arunachaleswar temple and also in the Giri Pradakshinam. The 11 depots in the district including Tirupati, Alipiri, Mangalam, Tirumala, Puttur, Suduruatyavedu, Srikalahasti, Sulurpeta, Venkatagiri, Gudur and Vakadu operated the special buses, collecting ordinary (bus) fare, to Tiruvannamalai for three days from November 25 to 27. In all 216 trips were operated covering a total distance of 96,733 km.
Tirupati depot which operated the highest number of 49 trips stood on the top in revenue generation with a collection of Rs 11,14,615 whileMangalam depot recorded the highest OR of 99.
District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) T Chengal Reddy complimented deputy chief traffic manager M Bhaskar, Central Bus stand assistant traffic manager DR Naidu, depot managers, supervisors and running staff for the best performance.