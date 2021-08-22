Tirupati: Ruia Hospital to get modern rehabilitation centre soon

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Ram Narain Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati popularly known as Ruia hospital will soon get a modern rehabilitation centre for persons with special abilities.

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy said this during his visit to Ruia hospital on Saturday along with the Director of Differently Abled, Transgenders and Senior Citizens, V Raviprakash Reddy and Hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi.

The MP said that the government has already initiated steps to set up the rehabilitation centre at Ruia hospital. For the welfare of senior citizens each Parliamentary constituency will get one physiotherapist and sub-centre.

While de-addiction centres are already there in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, the centres in Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa district are ready for inauguration.

The Director Raviprakash Reddy said that the government has chalked out a plan to set up de-addiction centres in every constituency. He interacted with the patients in the de-addiction centre and discussed with the doctors.

During the 2020-21 financial year, the department has distributed Rs 210.79 crore of aids to 3,259 persons. Assistant Director of the department Srinivas and others took part.

Later, in a separate programme, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy inaugurated 24 body freezers at Ruia hospital. The MLA has been focussing on the amenities at the hospital to make it on par with corporate hospitals.

When he noticed the shortage of body freezers, the matter was taken up to the notice of the District Collector M Hari Narayanan and arranged them.

The freezers were purchased at a cost of Rs 24 crores. Recently, the oxygen generation plant was also inaugurated in the hospital at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

Efforts were on to provide other amenities too in view of the forthcoming Covid third wave. Hospital working committee chairman Bandla Chandrasekhar, Superintendent Dr T Bharathi, Forensic department head Dr Venkateswarlu were also present.