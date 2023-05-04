Tirupati: Sanskrit language helps in developing Indian culture

Tirupati: The Utkarsha Mahotsav being organised by National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati began amid enthusiasm by participants on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session, Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghaval said that it was a proud moment to celebrate Utkarsha Mahotsav by the three Central Sanskrit Universities in the country at a time when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said that by improving Sanskrit language, Indian culture will also be developed and protected for posterity. Through Sanskrit one can even get Amrit and it is the root of various dharmas.

All the basic literature on Yogabhyasa in the world is in Sanskrit language only. The language will get more popular in the days to come.

NSU Chancellor N Gopala Swami felt the need to publish the literature available in Talapatras in book form which can be useful to many researchers. There are over 40 lakh Talapatras in the country and they all should be preserved.

Vice Chancellor of Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit University, New Delhi Prof Murali Manohar Pathak and Sanskrit Sahasravadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sharma also stressed the importance of Sanskrit literature. Vice Chancellor of NSU, Tirupati Prof GSR Krishna Murthy delivered the inaugural address.

On the occasion, several books published by the NSU were released by the Union Minister.

Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi Registrar Prof Ranajith Kumar Barman, NSU Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar, Prof C Ranganathan, Dr Sivaram Bhat, Dr Sitarama Sharma and others took part in the programme. It was followed by technical sessions and cultural programmes.