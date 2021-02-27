Tirupati: SFI flays Centre for violating federal spirit

Tirupati: SFI national president V P Sanu on Saturday came down heavily on BJP-led Modi government at the Centre for violating the federal spirit while implementing educational reforms across the country.

Addressing the two-day plenary of SFI state session here on Saturday, Sanu said the Centre was implementing educational reforms in academic affairs without consulting the concerned states.

Mentioning that education was a common subject, he said while implementing the reforms, the BJP government should discuss the issues with their counterparts in all the states.

He called upon the students to fight against the unscientific educational reforms which were implemented by the government for the last seven years in the country.

He alleged that the BJP government was forcefully introducing the Sangh Parivar policies in the education system.

Sanu also criticised the Union Government for not releasing enough funds in budget for institutes of higher learning such as IIT, IISER, Central University, IIM and AIIMS which were established after bifurcation of the state in Andhra Pradesh.

SFI state general secretary K Ramesh said that the state government had issued GO 77 to stop the scholarships and fee reimbursement to poor eligible students who were studying in private colleges.

With this state government's decision, thousands of poor students pursuing education in private colleges were unable to pay hefty fees to college managements.

He stated that the SFI will chalk out an action plan to fight against the anti-student policies of the state and Central government. Over 500 SFI leaders from across the state participated in the plenary.