Tirupati: SFI seeks steps to end violence against women
Tirupati: SFI activists staged a protest at Ambedkar statue in SV University campus over the rape and murder of Manisha, a Dalit girl from Hathras, UP and demanded stern measures to stop violence against women from the downtrodden communities. Speaking on the occasion, SFI district secretary N Madhav lashed out at the UP government for its failure in checking the atrocities on Dalits. He also condemned the police for cremating Manisha in a hurried manner and termed it as most inhuman and an attempt to cover up the police failure.
The AISF activists also held a candlelight rally condemning the incident and demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath. Protesting the UP government for detaining Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party activist burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath here this evening.