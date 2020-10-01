Tirupati: SFI seeks steps to end violence against women

Tirupati: SFI activists staged a protest at Ambedkar statue in SV University campus over the rape and murder of Manisha, a Dalit girl from Hathras, UP and demanded stern measures to stop violence against wom­en from the downtrodden co­m­mu­nities. Speaking on the occasion, SFI district secretary N Madhav lashed out at the UP government for its failure in checking the atrocities on Dalits. He also condemned the police for cremating Manisha in a hurried manner and termed it as most inhuman and an attempt to cover up the police failure.

The AISF activists also held a candlelight rally condemning the incident and demanded the resignation of Yogi Adity­anath. Protesting the UP government for detaining Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party activist burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath here this evening.