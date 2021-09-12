Tirupati: SHBBSS protests rape & murder of 6-year-old girl

Tirupati: Sri Hathiram Bavaji Banjara Seva Sangam (SHBBSS) took out a protest candle rally condemning rape and murdering of a six-year old Chaitra at Singareni colony in Sadabad in Hyderabad and demanded the Telangana government to hang the culprits responsible for it in full public view.

The rally started from Sridevi Complex on Sunday evening with the members holding candles in their hands and was culminated at Municipal Office Circle. It is pertinent to recall that a 25-year-old raped a six-year-old girl belonged to Banajara community in Singareni area of Telangana state three days back. Speaking on the occasion, SHBBSS city president Hanumantha Naik, who is also a corporator, strongly condemned the heinous act of culprit, who brutally killed the girl after assaulting her sexually. He demanded the Telangana government to hang the accused publicly for making justice to the victim's family and also to prevent recurring of such crimes against the minor girls and women.

General secretary Sankar Naik warned the Telangana government that they will intensify their stir if the justice not meted out to the girl's family. SHBBSS working president Islavath Balaji Naik, secretary Raju Naik, vice presidents Ranga Naik, Ramu Naik, leaders Ravi Naik, J Venkatesh Naik, Sankar Naik, Ramakrishna Naik and others were present.