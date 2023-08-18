Tirupati: Smart skills training for women entrepreneurs begins at SPMVV

Tirupati : A two-day training workshop on ‘Smart Skills’ for women entrepreneurs, NGO representatives and students being held at the Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) began on Thursday. The Centre for International Relations and UN-APCICT-WIFI under the aegis of United Nations Asian and Pacific Training Centre for ICT for Development/Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-APCICT / ESCAP) organising the workshop.

It was aimed to help women entrepreneurs to broaden their understanding of concepts and practices on digital marketing, social media marketing and how to leverage e-commerce tools and platforms in their enterprises. Vice Chancellor Prof D Bharathi said that SPMVV is having six incubation and innovation centres to promote women entrepreneurs which eventually leads to economic empowerment.

Dr Kiyong Ko, Director of UN – APCICT/ESCAP joined virtually and expressed happiness for having collaboration and partnership with SPMVV which fosters women empowerment and inclusive development. The core member and former Vice Chancellor Prof V Durga Bhavani narrated the WIFI activities since 2018. Another core member Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi explained the objectives of the workshop.

Registrar Prof N Rajani, Prof Usha Vyasulu Reddy, former Professor and international consultant on ICT for development and Shahid Uddin Akbar, APCIC resource person and CEO of BIID also spoke on the occasion.