Tirupati: SP Harshavardhan Raju pats Chandragiri cops

Tirupati: District SP Harshavardhan Raju lauded Chandragiri police for doing commendable job for restoring peace after violent incidents just before the counting of votes and also maintaining law and order after the results were declared.

He presented appreciation letters to the police officers and other staff of Chandragiri subdivision at a programme at CS Convention Hall in Thanapalli on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the SP stated that it was unfortunate that the Election Commission of India has declared Chandragiri Assembly constituency as one of the most problematic segments in the State due to a series of violent incidents after polling and it is the responsibility of Chandragiri police to see that the black mark is removed with their good performance.

He wanted the police officials and staff to work in tandem and cooperate with each other for extending good services to the public, which in turn increase the image of the police. The SP stated every police personnel including home guards will be rewarded for their commendable service for bringing peace post poll violence and urged Station House Officers to send the list of constables and home guards for rewarding them. SP Raju declared good service entry to all the police personnel working in the Chandragiri subdivision.

Later, the SP served lunch to police personnel. ASPs Venkat Rao and Srinivas Rao, DSPs Venkatadri, Narasingappa and Ravindra Reddy, CIs, SIs and other staff were present.