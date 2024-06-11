Tirupati: SP stresses on women safety

Tirupati: District SP Harshavardhan Raju emphasised on the safety and security of women and children, at a meeting with police personnel and staff of Mahila police station in the city on Monday. He directed women police personnel to conduct programmes to create awareness among women on various initiatives including Mahila Rakshak and patrolling for women safety.The SP wanted the police officials to be courteous and friendly with the women, who approach them for help. He also directed the police to increase vigil in crowded places like railway station and bus stand.

Stating that more educational institutions are located in the temple city, Harshavardhan Raju told them to focus on these institutions to create awareness among students to remain away from vices. He also urged police officers to reward and award sincere police personnel, who rendered good services to people, to motivate them further to provide best services to public.

ASPs Venkat Rao and Vimala Kumari, DSPs Venkatadri and Ramana Kumar, CI Sarat Kumar, women police personnel were present.