Tirupati: SP Venkata Appala Naidu flags off 2.5 km Run for Unity

Tirupati: Commemorating the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary, the Urban Police Department organised 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Run for Unity' programme on Sunday.

Police personnel including top officials participated in the 2.5 km marathon run organised from SV University Main Gate to SV Zoo park bypass road and flagged off by Urban SP Venkata Appala Naidu.

Later, SP Naidu, ASP Supraja and other officials paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of Patel at Police Parade Grounds followed by a mass pledge promising themselves to be committed to protect sovereignty and integrity of the country. Speaking on the occasion, SP Venkata Appala Naidu after recalling the great and bold efforts of Sardar Vallabhai Patel to bring all the individual small provinces like Hyderabad, Junaghad etc under one roof of India sought the personnel to follow the foot prints of Iron Man of India in protecting sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He exhorted the youth to emulate Patel for reaching higher targets in life with determination.

Meanwhile Task Force personnel paid rich tributes to the Sardar Patel's portrait at their office near Kapilatheertham.

DSP Muralidhar wanted the personnel to discharge their duties with commitment in suppressing smuggling of precious wood from Seshachalam forest.

They also conducted Ayudha Pooja by offering prayers to Goddess Durgadevi seeking blessings in protecting red sanders trees in the forest. Later, they performed Pooja to their weapons and vehicles.

Officials Venkat Ravi, Chandrasekhar, Suresh, Lingadhar, Vinodkumar, Prasad, Clinic doctor Venkateswar Rao and other staff were present.

In Madanapalli, Dhatri Foundation and One Town Police jointly organised a marathon on Bengaluru Highway on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 146th birth anniversary. One Town CI Eadur Bhasha, SI Chandramohan, Dhatri Foundation president Dr Swathi and public participated.

In Tirupati, BJP activists paid rich floral tributes to Patel's portrait at Govindaraja Swamy South Mada Street and recalled the great patriot's contribution for the unity and integrity of the country.

Later, they distributed food packets along with fruits to the poor.

BJP leaders Chandrareddy, Gundala Gopinath, Muralikrishna Yadav, Subramanyam Yadav, DMK Murali, Chandrababu Yadav, M Ravi Prasad, T Subramanyam Reddy, Vijaya Kumar Reddy and others were present.