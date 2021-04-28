Tirupati: SPDCL resumes power supply to oxygen plants

Tirupati: In an effort to boost up the much needed medical oxygen production, the SPDCL resumed power supply to two oxygen plants to which electricity was stopped due to mounting dues.

SPDCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) H Haranatha Rao said that the SPDCL decided to resume the power supply immediately keeping in view the dire need of oxygen to hospitals for care of Covid patients and allow the firms engaged in oxygen production to pay the power bill dues in instalments.

In SPDCL limits, he said the power supply to two firms including Saikrishna Oxygen Gasses which has oxygen plant in Anantapur and Hindupur and also Sri Krishna Theja Air Products at Chillakur, Nellore district were resumed immediately to enable them start oxygen production for supply to hospital to help them tide over the severe oxygen shortage in the state.

Special teams were set up for the task to ensure 24X7 uninterrupted power supply to all Covid care centres and hospitals. He said the teams constantly monitor the power supply to these centres and hospitals.