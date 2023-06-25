Tirupati: Speed up construction of govt buildings, Collector tells officials

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has emphasised the need to speed up the construction of government buildings on priority basis in the district.

He also said that the second phase of re-survey works should be conducted in a foolproof manner.

Addressing a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Saturday, he directed officials to create awareness on the registration process in the villages where the first phase of the re-survey has been completed.

The goal is to complete the remaining surveys in 187 villages by the end of August. Attention should be paid on accurate data entry without miss-mapping of photos and must have a recheck. Village level registrations, land conversion and Aadhaar seeding are important aspects of the re-survey, he said.

Referring to the construction of government Secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras, (RBKs), the Collector made it clear that the works should be completed by September 30.

The construction of Village Health Clinics is also being expedited with a target to complete them by December. Giving details, he revealed that out of 482 secretariats, 207 were completed while 147 RBKs have been completed out of a total of 431. Further, 73 village clinics out of 385 got completed and all the remaining buildings should be completed before the deadline.

Financial and non-financial requests related to the Jagananku Chebudam programme are expected to be resolved promptly.

The Collector also stressed the need for a special drive to clean drains in all the panchayats ahead of the monsoon season. Jagananna Suraksha programme has commenced and volunteers should visit every doorstep to guide them in obtaining necessary certificates and availing the government schemes.

The review meeting involved the participation of various officials, including Joint Collector DK Balaji, Survey and Land Records AD Jayaraj, Panchayat Raj engineer Shankar Narayana, DPO Rajasekhar Reddy, DLDOs Susila Devi and Adisesha Reddy.