Tirupati: Speed up Rayalacheruvu RUB construction works

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha and Divisional Railway Manager Venkataramana Reddy on Wednesday inspected the Railway Under Bridge (RUB), which is under construction at Rayalacheruvu road in the city and directed the authorities to speed up the works so as to complete it in a month i.e. by Sankranti festival.

They said that keeping in view the difficulties the people are facing due to the closure of Rayalacheruvu road, where the RUB is coming up replacing railway gate (LC 104), the Corporation authorities and the Railway officials should work in tandem and see the works are completed as early as possible for opening the newly facility to the people.

The RUB which links the thickly populated localities and commercial centres in the main town of the pilgrim city with its fast expanding areas in the south and also the villages in Tirupati rural mandal naturally will be a boon as its eases traffic congestion and also boost up the expansion of the city on the south side. The RUB which was taken up with an outlay of Rs 2 crore, is for one reason or other was much delayed and at last going to be completed soon.

Railway officials including ADRM Suryanarayana, municipal engineer Chandrasekhar and others were present.