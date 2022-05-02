Tirupati: SPW Degree College gets ready for NAAC inspection

Tirupati: The 70-year-old Sri Padmavati Women's Degree College in Tirupati is all set for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team visit in a couple of days. The entire faculty of the college has fully geared up for the visit which will help in showcasing its potential in maintaining good academic standards and get proper recognition to increase the reputation of the institution. The college established by the TTD got NAAC B-grade accreditation in 2006 and this time the entire team was confident of getting a better grade. After a long gap it is going for the assessment again now which needs to be done once in every five years. The four-member NAAC peer team will be visiting the college on May 4 and 5 to assess the standards and facilities and recommend the accreditation.

The grade being awarded by NAAC signifies the standards of the institution and helps the students in securing better jobs or going for higher education. It will also help the parents to choose the college to join their wards. In view of this, the Principal and other faculty members have been working hard for the last two years to make every department ready for the visit.

Principal Dr K Mahadevamma said TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, Devasthanam educational officer Govindarajan have been extending their full cooperation to the college authorities and providing everything to place the college at high esteem. The whole exercise can improve the teaching standards, get better infrastructure, adopt innovative methods, modernisation of laboratories among various other things which provide a good ambience for education. She was confident about the standards and infrastructure in the college which is having 106 faculty including 39 permanent, 46 contract and 18 guest faculty as of now. It has good infrastructure with 56 classrooms and 16 laboratories. The students also take part in extension activities to get practical orientation. The library is equipped with an 'INFLIBNET' facility and serves as a resource centre for learning and accommodates 300 students to study at a time.

The college provides a pleasant atmosphere for students to pursue their education and make them excel in games and sports, cultural activities. Each department is organising various activities to help students gain knowledge. As part of preparations for the visit by various departments, the department of Telugu has made ready an exhibition with various aspects of Telugu literature. It includes the 'Ithihasas', various Telugu books, portraits of Telugu writers and traditional musical instruments which were all prepared by the students, said the Head of the department Dr V Krishnaveni.