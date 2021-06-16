Tirupati: Sri City foundation, industries donate 1 cr worth Covid material

Tirupati: A team of Sri City officials handed over a bulk quantity of N-95 masks and sanitisers to Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan for distribution to the police personnel in the district on Tuesday.

On Monday, DN Mahesh, Additional SP, Chittoor, received kits of masks and sanitisers from Sunil Shekawat, Plant Head, USG Boral in the presence of Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy for distribution to the police personnel in Chittoor district. For use by Gummidipundi police the kits were already delivered. USG Boral, a company in Sri City sponsored these materials.

So as to strengthen the efforts of the government in improving the medical infrastructure and healthcare amenities, Sri City Foundation along with USG Boral, West Pharma, Thermax and Brakes India donated Covid medical and healthcare material and equipment worth Rs 1 cr during the past one week.

The donated materials include oxygen storage tanks and vaporisers, cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, flow meters, oxygen masks and catheters, PPE kits & gloves, hospital beds, etc.,

In a bid to strengthen the hands of the government, Sri City felt it as its earnest duty to donate the material needed during the pandemic, said Ravindra Sannareddy.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam appreciated the social responsibility activities of Sri City and thanked Ravindra Sannareddy and the CEOs of the industrial units.