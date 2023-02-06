Tirupati: Sri City organises marathon on National Integration

Tirupati: A mini marathon on 'National Integration' was held in Sri City on Sunday with the intention of fostering spirit of national integration that encourages oneness among the youth. Over 1,000 participants from industrial entities and students from

IIIT, Krea, Accord School and Chinmaya Vidyalaya actively participated in the event, which was organised jointly by IIIT, Krea University and Sri City.

All the participants, who assembled at the Krea University campus, were divided into four age groups. While district collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy waved the flag for the 'above 30' age group, IIIT-Sri City Board of Governor chairman M Balasubramaniam, Krea University Vice Chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao, and Prof G Kannabiran, Director of IIIT-Sri City flagged of the other age groups.

Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, in a message appreciated the organisers and all the participants and said "Events of this nature would undoubtedly strengthen unity and the feeling of oneness and minimise divisions among the people in society." The race proceeded along the Central Expressway and culminated at IIIT campus. Balasubramaniam, Prof Nirmala Rao, and Prof G Kannabiran gave prizes to top three performers in each of the four age categories during a post-rally meeting. Digital certificates were given to all the participants. Sri City vice president C Ramesh Kumar and DSP Jagadish Nayak were present.