Tirupati: Sri City takes up clean-up drive

Tirupati: As part of the initiative to make Sri City clean, green and more sustainable, Sri City team along with the villagers took up a cleaning activity at Sriharikota Colony village on Saturday.

A team of youngsters from the village, Sri City Security personnel, Sri City Foundation staff and employees along with Tondoor Sarpanch Ramanayya enthusiastically took part in the programme and removed the plastic and other garbage.

The Sri City Foundation launched the 'Clean up Drive' on June 10 with the aim of promoting greenery, cleanliness and a healthy environment in the villages.

The programme is being carried out in all the villages in a row to motivate the villagers to continue the cleaning process as an ongoing activity.

Sri City management has already announced that awards will be given to the best villages in 'over-all cleanliness'.