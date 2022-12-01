Tirupati station upgradation moving at a brisk pace

Tirupati: A major upgradation of Tirupati Railway Station is being undertaken at a cost of around Rs 300 crore which will integrate the station complex from both sides of temple city to provide a seamless experience to the passengers. The station will undergo a complete makeover with a new entrance building coming up on the South side, while the existing entrance at North side will be upgraded to provide unified experience to rail passengers. The upgradation of the station is being done keeping in mind the needs of the rail passengers for the next 40 years.

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain reviewed the progress of the work at the station on Wednesday. The development works for the station have been awarded to Varindera Constructions Limited, New Delhi on May 30, 2022 under EPC mode which are targeted for completion within the next 33 months – by February 2025. Since then, to complete the project within the stipulated time framework has been taken up at a swift pace.

Speaking to media, Arun Kumar shared the details of work completed till date. He elaborated it saying the setting up of site offices, concrete lab and storage sheds for stacking of materials has been completed. Survey of total station along with geological investigation has been completed. While shifting of utilities on the south side has been completely done, 70 percent arrangements for shifting of utilities on north side building are also completed.

The GM said excavation for basement floor wherein underground parking and other facilities will be coming up has been started and 99 percent has been completed. Work related to concrete mix design has been submitted by the agency and associated work taken up after getting the approvals.

The GM stated that the development work of station is being accorded highest priority so that the best of infrastructural facilities provided for rail passengers to this important station. Progress of the work is being continuously monitored at all levels so that the work is completed within the targeted time. He said once the new station complex is completed, the rail passengers including pilgrim passengers coming from all parts of the country, will have a unique travel experience at the station with the best of modern passenger facilities.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy met the railway minister and submitted a representation regarding the development works in his constituency and train halts at various stations. He asked for the restoration of some trains which were stopped during the Covid pandemic. Guntakal divisional railway manager K Venkataramana Reddy, Sr DCM B Prashanth Kumar, station director K Satyanarayana and other officials were present during the GM's visit.