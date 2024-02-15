Tirupati: Stone laid for Rs 1,198 crore carbon block manufacturing unit

Tirupati : Ahead of general elections, the State government laid foundation stones for a few industries in Tirupati district on Wednesday. Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath laid foundation stones for three projects in the district virtually from the State secretariat in Amaravati. He laid stone for Rs 1,198 crore Carbon block manufacturing unit to be set up by Aditya Birla group in Naidupet special zone. This company is expected to provide employment to 250 youth. Hella Infra market private limited to set up PVC pipes and fittings manufacturing unit with Rs 350 crore, which will provide employment opportunities to 350 people.

The Minister also unveiled ground-breaking plaque for the development project of Srikalahasti – Chittoor south cluster start-up area under Vizag – Chennai corridor with all internal roads, drainage, power supply etc, with an expenditure of Rs 423 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Amarnath said the State government has been giving top priority for the establishment of industries and providing all approvals through a single window system.

It is committed to give support to the industrialists and provide job opportunities to youth and has been taking various steps in that direction. He assured all cooperation to MSMEs in

all aspects. The virtual meeting was attended by Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, district industries officer Prathap Reddy, APIIC zonal manager Chandrasekhar, Tirupati special zone officer Vijaya Rathnam and representatives of the industries attended the meeting.