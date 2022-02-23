Tirupati: Street vendors go smart to promote business

Tirupati: The street vendors are changing their style of selling their wares in a smart way avoiding stress and strain, thanks to technology. In the pilgrim city, more vendors including petty traders on the roadsides are going smart by using pre-recorded messages amplified by technology to sell their products. Hitherto, no one miss the vendors on the streets or in the busy junctions and markets yelling in a high pitch voice with inimitable manner that looks funny to draw the attention of potential buyers but now they are changing ways for good business.



We can find vendors with mikes fitted to their pushcarts or on the roadside where they spread their wares like fruits, vegetables, readymade dresses, servicing (persons) for repairs of gas stove, fridge, sofa sets and what not. Almost all, every street vendor startusing the pre-recorded messages amplified, loudly for sale of products. The high-tech method even has spread to the rural areas wherein village fairs (Santha) the new trend is catching up.

Many vendors also took up modified bikes, for carrying their goods and fitted with amplified message players avoiding walking miles on the street making their sources of livelihood free of strain.

Some street vendors, going ahead one step using some melodious and rhythmic pre-recorded woman voice to draw the attention of buyers. Ramana, a fruit seller, who has been in the business over 20 years, said this pre-recorded voice has reduced physical and mental strain and made continuous hectoring easy to push the sales. A gas stove spare parts vendor, Govinda Swamy, who is selling grapes at Vaikuntapuram Arch, said using pre-recorded voice message is very convenient and also facilitates increase or decrease of the sound whenever required. "Only thing is it needs regular recharge," hesaid.On the flip side the buyers are also happy.A house maker Swarna of SV Nagar said,"earlier I am unable to make out what the vendor is selling with hoarse voice but now it is clear to know the product."

It is needless to say that the electronic shop engaged in voice recorders, amplifiers etcdoing good business after the vendors opted for technology to push their business.