Tirupati: SVIMS conducts free cancer screening

Doctors conducting cancer screening tests for women in Routhusuramala village on Thursday
Doctors conducting cancer screening tests for women in Routhusuramala village on Thursday

Tirupati: A team of SVIMS doctors attached to Pink Bus (Mobile cancer screening unit) conducted free cancer screening tests in two villages in Thottambedu mandal on Thursday.

Tirupati: A team of SVIMS doctors attached to Pink Bus (Mobile cancer screening unit) conducted free cancer screening tests in two villages in Thottambedu mandal on Thursday.

The free cancer screening was conducted at village secretariat in Poyya and Routhusuramala villages and received an overwhelming response from people, particularly women.

SVIMS cancer department also organised an awareness programme on cancer through posters. The screening was conducted for detection of various types of cancer including cervical cancer, breast cancer, and for oral cancer. SVIMS sources said free cancer screening will be held in Basavayyapalem and Peddakanneli on February 14, Sambaiahpalem on February 17, Sivanada Palem and Chittathuru on February 18 and in Kanchanapalli on February 20. MHO Dr Laharini, SVIMS medical officer Dr Chaitanya Bhanu, Dr Haritha, MPP Vasudeva Naidu and others participated in the camp.

